Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.39

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 152214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.