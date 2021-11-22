CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,215 shares.The stock last traded at $89.31 and had previously closed at $89.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 217.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.