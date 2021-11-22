DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NUS stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

