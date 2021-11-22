Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.47 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $760.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

