Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.53. 28,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

