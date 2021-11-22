DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0808 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.96 million and $239,742.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.34 or 0.99462519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00539149 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

