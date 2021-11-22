Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.71

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 373562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $644.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daseke by 25.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 77.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

