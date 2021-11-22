Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $758,133.89

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 87.8% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $758,133.89 and $65,401.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00401584 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.69 or 0.01188367 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,874 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

