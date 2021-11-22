Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.79 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $703,858.94 and $12,677.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00091256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.11 or 0.07291508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,147.05 or 1.00210846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 896,019 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.