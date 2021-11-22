DATATRAK International (DTRK) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DATATRAK International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DATATRAK International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -899.10 DATATRAK International Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -35.83

DATATRAK International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -37.08% -1,621.13% -10.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DATATRAK International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 659 3168 4879 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.53%. Given DATATRAK International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DATATRAK International rivals beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

