Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post sales of $316.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.28 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

