David Bower Purchases 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($193.57).

HomeServe stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 920 ($12.02). 330,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 879.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 82.79. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.16%.

HSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

