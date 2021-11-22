David J. Adelman Acquires 100,000 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UP stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $4.61. 143,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,843. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $683,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

