DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 14% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $664.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015861 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,598,540 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

