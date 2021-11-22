Define Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.16 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Define has a total market capitalization of $91.53 million and approximately $35.16 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Define coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Define has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00092726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.65 or 0.07203661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.65 or 0.99935120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Define

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

