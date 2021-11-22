DeFiner Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $214,936.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

