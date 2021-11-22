DEJAVE (DJV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $107.37 or 0.00191937 BTC on exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $282,930.57 and $4.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

