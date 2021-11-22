Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report sales of $162.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.09 million and the lowest is $161.70 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $546.86 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACO stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

