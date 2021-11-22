Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.05). Delek US reported earnings of ($2.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 874,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,978. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 203,634 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

