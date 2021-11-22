DeltaChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.28 or 0.00388390 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001376 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.02 or 0.01195910 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

