DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.56

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 15940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.94.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

