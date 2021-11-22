Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.48 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $17.23 million and $3.48 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00092726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.65 or 0.07203661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.65 or 0.99935120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

