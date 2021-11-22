DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of DermTech worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DermTech by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in DermTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in DermTech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $645.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

