Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.66

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.66 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

