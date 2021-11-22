Desjardins Comments on Metro Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, NBF raised their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Shares of MRU opened at C$62.76 on Monday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

