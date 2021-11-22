Despegar.com, Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Despegar.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DESP opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $858.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 449,212 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

