Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVTS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. 3,518,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,411. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

