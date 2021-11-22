Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NVTS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. 3,518,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,411. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.19.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.