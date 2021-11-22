Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €39.00 ($44.32) and last traded at €39.75 ($45.17). Approximately 13,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.85 ($45.28).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBAN shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($47.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

