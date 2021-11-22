Dev Protocol Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $89,785.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00005279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

