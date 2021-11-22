Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Nepsis Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 8.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 168.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. 94,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,731,388. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

