dHedge DAO Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $952,896.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

