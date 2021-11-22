Diamond Trading Down 5.6% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $48,571.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00005898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001765 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00044910 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,645,246 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.