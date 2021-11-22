DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.04. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.48. 1,406,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.