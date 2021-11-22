Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,766 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the average volume of 591 call options.

Shares of DRNA stock remained flat at $$37.92 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,988,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,307. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

