DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,527.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $59,232.48 or 1.03388283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $29.19 million and $207,527.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 493 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

