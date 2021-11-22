Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.70. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.18. 947,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

