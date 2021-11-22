Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,210.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $7,210.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00222830 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

