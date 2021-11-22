DigixDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,773.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $813.85 or 0.01406391 BTC on popular exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $66.18 million and approximately $51,773.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00387424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00227508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 81,322 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

