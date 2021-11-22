Diligence Price Tops $0.0002 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Diligence has a market capitalization of $3,937.24 and approximately $65.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diligence has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005219 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

