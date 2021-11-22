Dimecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $75.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00280662 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 146.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

