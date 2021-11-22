DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 7.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. 17,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,546,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

