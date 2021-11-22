DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0533

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $732,999.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

