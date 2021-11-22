DMScript Price Down 34.4% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $191,423.15 and approximately $2,822.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00092726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.65 or 0.07203661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.65 or 0.99935120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

