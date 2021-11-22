dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.14

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 66549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMYQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $8,969,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 25.6% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile (NYSE:DMYQ)

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.