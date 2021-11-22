Dock Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.89 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $63.75 million and $12.89 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00385905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 865,797,880 coins and its circulating supply is 732,066,175 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

