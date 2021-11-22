DOGEFI (DOGEFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One DOGEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $500,383.11 and $10.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00089352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.83 or 0.07265820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.11 or 1.00103227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

