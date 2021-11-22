Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 143,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 811,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLPN opened at $9.60 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

