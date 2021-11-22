Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.49

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 779592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Domtar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,212,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Domtar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,861,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

