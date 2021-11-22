DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.71. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDI. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

