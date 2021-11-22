DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.71. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on DDI. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
