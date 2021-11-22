Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. 375,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,788. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

